Indo-Bangla ties a ‘model relationship’

India has said its ties with Bangladesh stand out as a "model relationship" in the Indian subcontinent in terms of benefits of regional cooperation.

"Today our relationship stands out in the Indian subcontinent as a model relationship in terms of benefits of regional cooperation," said Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting the progress in bilateral relations in the past decade.

Jaishankar's remarks came in response to a question by Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh's high commissioner to the UK, during a conversation titled 'How a Billion People See the World' in London on Wednesday.

Tasneem asked Jaishankar about the importance of Bangladesh in India's foreign policy when it comes to security, regional connectivity, shared prosperity and the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar said they had tried to restructure the neighbourhood.

"Obviously it's not something unilateral by us. For example, with Bangladesh, we have settled our land boundary, which is really a big deal.

There were disputes over the maritime boundary and both the countries opted for arbitration.

"We agreed that whatever the arbitral award would be, we would both follow. We did that when the arbitral award came. A lot of it was not in our favour. It's a good example for the region and countries."

In the last ten years, there have been rail links between the two countries and a power plant.

India is using Bangladesh's ports for the northeast and Bangladesh is benefiting from more traffic coming through the port, according to Jaishankar.