India’s top court quashes early release of 11 men

India's top court yesterday quashed the early release of 11 Hindu men who had been jailed for life for gang-raping a pregnant Muslim woman and murdering her relatives during riots in Gujarat state in 2002, a lawyer in the case said.

The court directed the men to surrender to prison authorities within two weeks, the lawyer added.

The victim, Bilkis Bano, was three months pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven of her relatives, including her three-year old daughter, murdered during the riots that swept through the state, killing more than 1,000 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat's chief minister at the time and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party still rules the state.

The men, convicted in early 2008, were ordered freed by the Gujarat government in August 2022 after the prison they were being held in recommended their release considering the time they had served and their good behaviour.

Their release drew condemnation from the victim's husband, lawyers, and politicians.