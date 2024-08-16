India's space agency launches earth observation satellite

India
India today successfully put into orbit an earth observation satellite and completed the launch of its third and final developmental rocket, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D3.

The rocket lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at Indian Space Research Organizations' Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 135km east of Chennai, at 9:17am local time.

The satellite has been injected into an orbit, ISRO chief S Somnath told the media.

The earth observation satellite is aimed at monitoring disasters and environmental events and detecting volcanic activities.

"The third developmental flight of SSLV is successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 (satellite) precisely into orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project," ISRO said in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

After today's launch, the rocket, which carried the earth observation satellite, is now ready for commercial use with technology transfer by state-owned NewSpace India Limited to the private sector, ISRO said.

The objectives of the satellite mission include designing and developing a microsatellite and creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

