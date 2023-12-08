India’s SC seeks info on Bangladeshi immigrants

India' Supreme Court yesterday asked the federal government to provide data on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971 and the measures being taken to deal with illegal immigration into the country, particularly in north eastern states. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing 17 petitions to examine the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam, asked the Assam government to provide the data to the Indian government for filing an affidavit before it by December 11. The bench asked the Indian government why it singled out Assam and exclude West Bengal from grant of citizenship under section 6A of the Citizenship Act when the latter shares a much longer border with Bangladesh.