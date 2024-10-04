India
Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

India

India’s SC pulls up authorities over air quality

Reuters, New Delhi
Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM

India's Supreme Court yesterday asked authorities to report back within a week on what they were doing to stop farmers from burning crop residue as smog began to pollute the air in the capital Delhi and surrounding regions, local media reported.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh burn crop stubble after rice is harvested around October to clear the fields before planting wheat crops.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The smoke contributes to a toxic smog that engulfs Delhi, frequently making it the world's most polluted capital ahead of winter as calm winds and lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৫ সংস্কার কমিশন গঠন করে প্রজ্ঞাপন

বৃহস্পতিবার প্রজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ করেছে মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

বাংলাদেশের পরম আরাধ্য জয়ের ম্যাচে নাহিদার উইকেটের ‘সেঞ্চুরি’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে