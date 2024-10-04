India’s SC pulls up authorities over air quality

India's Supreme Court yesterday asked authorities to report back within a week on what they were doing to stop farmers from burning crop residue as smog began to pollute the air in the capital Delhi and surrounding regions, local media reported.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh burn crop stubble after rice is harvested around October to clear the fields before planting wheat crops.

The smoke contributes to a toxic smog that engulfs Delhi, frequently making it the world's most polluted capital ahead of winter as calm winds and lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air.