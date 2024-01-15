India’s Rahul begins march to boost opposition

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday began a new cross-country march from a troubled northeastern state, aiming to generate political momentum to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in general elections due by May.

The "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra", or Unite India Justice March, comes weeks after Gandhi's Congress party suffered shock defeats in elections in three states, puncturing the mood of the opposition which intends to challenge Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi walked for 3,500-km (2,200 miles) from the southern tip of India to Kashmir in the north, ending a 135-day march in January 2023 in a move to help revive the Congress and his popularity.