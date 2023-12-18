India
Reuters, Mumbai
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:59 AM

Most Viewed

India
HOUSE BREACH

India’s PM Modi calls for probe, not debate

Reuters, Mumbai
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:59 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach of parliament, countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident.

"What happened is very serious," Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published yesterday, his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police arrested six people, filing terrorism charges against four, after a man jumped into the lower house chamber while members were in session, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. A second man tried to follow him. Both were caught by lawmakers and security personnel, and taken away.

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on parliament complex in which more than a dozen people were killed, including five gunmen.

Members of parliament told local media the two men had chanted slogans, including "dictatorship won't be accepted".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification