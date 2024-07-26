India's Moidams earn UNESCO world heritage status

UNESCO declared India's Moidams, the vaulted mound burial sites of the royal Ahom dynasty in Assam, as the country's 43rd World Heritage Site today.

The announcement came during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

UNESCO also awarded the World Heritage Site tag to the fourth-century Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine. Due to the ongoing Gaza conflict, it was simultaneously placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The Moidams of Choraideo can be compared to the royal tombs in ancient China and the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs. They illustrate universal themes of honouring and preserving royal lineage through monumental architecture.

Choraideo stands out within the Tai-Ahom cultural region, which spans parts of Southeast Asia and Northeast India. Its scale, concentration, and spiritual significance are remarkable.

The Tai-Ahom clan migrated from China and established their capital in the Brahmaputra river valley from the 12th to 18th century. Choraideo, their first capital, was founded under Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha at the foothills of the Patkai hills. This sacred site, known as Che-rai-doi or Che-tam-doi, was consecrated with rituals reflecting the Tai-Ahoms' deep spiritual beliefs.

The Tai-Ahom people believed their kings were divine. This belief led to the unique funerary tradition of constructing Moidams for royal burials. This tradition spanned 600 years, marked by evolving materials and architectural techniques.

The World Heritage Committee meets annually. It manages matters on World Heritage and decides which sites to inscribe on the list.