India
Reuters, Guwahati
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:12 AM

Most Viewed

India

India’s Manipur: Armed militants kill police officer, ambush convoy

Reuters, Guwahati
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:12 AM

Armed militants shot dead a senior police officer and wounded two others in separate attacks in India's Manipur yesterday, officials said, the latest episodes of violence in the restive state where ethnic clashes have killed at least 180 people this year.

A police spokesperson said militants opened fire at a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) while the officer was overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh, a trading town on the border with Myanmar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 as members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki tribal fought over sharing government benefits and quotas in jobs and education.

Sporadic violence has continued since the peak of the clashes, despite tens of thousands of extra security personnel being deployed, marking a rare security failure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a state ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The police spokesperson said militants that attacked the senior official belonged to the Kuki community. No arrests have been made so far. The Meitei make up 53 percent of Manipur's population, while the Kuki account for 16 percent.

In a separate incident, militants ambushed a security convoy near village Sinam in Tengnoupal district injuring two policemen. "Both the injured were shifted to a local hospital with multiple bullet injuries," a senior police official told Reuters by telephone.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশিদের জন্য সব ধরনের ভিসা বন্ধ করল ওমান

রয়্যাল ওমান পুলিশ (আরওপি) জানিয়েছে, আজ থেকে সব শ্রেণির বাংলাদেশি নাগরিকদের নতুন ভিসা ইস্যু স্থগিত কার্যকর হবে।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতা মির্জা আব্বাস ও আলাল গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
X