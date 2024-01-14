India’s FM to visit Iran

India's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Iran today for a two-day trip, following Western air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels over the Tehran-backed group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. S Jaishankar's visit also comes a month after a drone attack on a ship near Indian waters that the United States blamed on Iran. A government statement issued yesterday said that Jaishankar would meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss "bilateral, regional and global issues", without giving further detail. India has significantly stepped up its own maritime patrols in the Arabian Sea to "maintain a deterrent presence" after the string of attacks on vessels. In December a drone attack hit the MV Chem Pluto oil tanker 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) off the coast of India, which the United States blamed on Iran -- claims Tehran dubbed "worthless". Earlier this month India's navy said it had rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call. Jaishankar said Thursday he spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken about "maritime security challenges, especially (in) the Red Sea region".