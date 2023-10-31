India's ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for questioning

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, official sources said last night.

Kejriwal, who also heads Aam Aadmi Party which rules Delhi, has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

The ED, the anti-money laundering probe agency, has mentioned Kejriwal's name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the court in the case and said the accused were in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party chief regarding the preparation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In a related development, the Supreme Court rejected two separate bail pleas of Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said a transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.