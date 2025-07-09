India’s defence chief warns of possible China-Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has cautioned against "a possible convergence of interests" among Bangladesh, China and Pakistan, saying it may have implications for India's internal stability and security.

Speaking at an event hosted by the private think-tank Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi yesterday, Gen Chauhan said, "There is a possible convergence of interest we can talk about among China, Pakistan and Bangladesh that may have implications for India's stability and security dynamics."

He said the economic distress in countries across the Indian Ocean region has allowed "outside powers" to leverage their influence, which could create vulnerabilities for India.

During his speech, Gen Chauhan also spoke about the May 7–10 military conflict between India and Pakistan, describing it as potentially the first time two nuclear-armed nations directly engaged in combat.

He said the conflict could offer lessons not only for South Asia but for the entire world.

"So Operation Sindoor, in that manner, is slightly unique in itself, and it may hold lessons not only for the subcontinent, but for the entire world," he said.

"There have been hundreds of conflicts around the world ever since nuclear weapons were invented, but it was for the first time that two nuclear weapon states were directly engaged in a conflict," Gen Chauhan added.