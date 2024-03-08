India’s Congress vows ‘first job’ for all graduates if voted into power
India's main opposition Congress party said yesterday it would guarantee paid apprenticeships to every graduate under 25 if it wins the upcoming election, as it tries to tap into voter concerns over high unemployment, even among the well-educated.
Opinion polls predict another big defeat for the party that has ruled India for much of its independent history but was thrashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last two general elections.
Comments