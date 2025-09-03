India’s BSF initiates training for ‘drone commandos’ to guard borders

India's Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, has begun training special units of "drone commandos" and "drone warriors" involving remote-controlled aerial platforms.

A "School of Drone Warfare" was inaugurated by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary at the officers' training academy of the force in Tekanpur, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, today.

The school will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges, a BSF spokesperson said.

"The institute will prepare drone commandos and drone warriors through special courses that include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-drone warfare and surveillance and intelligence gathering," he said.

The school has simulators and live drone flying zones, facilities for payload integration in the UAVs and night operations, tools for radio frequency (RF) jammers and kinetic interceptors, apart from linked hardware and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.