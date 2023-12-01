India's borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan to be completely secure in 2 years: Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah today said the country's borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan would be completely secure in the next two years, with work underway to plug gaps in stretches of about 60km along these two fronts.

Shah was speaking after inspecting a ceremonial parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of its 59th Raising Day celebrations in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand state, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government has fenced and plugged gaps in about 560 km of the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in the nine years since it came to power.

He said all the gaps in these two borders on India's western and eastern flanks are being plugged and work of only about 60 km is continuing.

These two borders will be entirely secure in the next two years, Shah said.

India's 4,096 km border with Bangladesh is marked by long riverine, mountainous and marshy areas where it is very difficult to erect fences, and hence the BSF and other agencies use gadgets to check infiltration.The issue of Bangladeshis being killed at the Indian border, which the BSF has linked to cross-border crimes like smuggling or attack on its personnel, has been a major irritant between Bangladesh and India.