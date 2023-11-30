Indian workers say hope kept them alive

After 17 days trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel they were building, Indian workers described the horror of their ordeal, and the hopes and prayers that kept them strong. "We were really scared, every moment felt that death was standing nearby," rescued worker Deepak Kumar told AFP yesterday. "We were not sure whether our lives would be saved or not." The men were welcomed as heroes after being hauled through 57 metres (187 feet) of steel pipe on stretchers specially fitted with wheels late Tuesday, the culmination of a marathon engineering operation. Draped in garlands of orange marigolds, they were greeted with wild cheers. "The world is again beautiful for us," rescued worker Sabah Ahmad told AFP, describing the heartache of hearing his wife's "worried and hopeless" voice while he was trapped. "I know it was a difficult moment for those inside and more difficult for families outside," said Ahmad, who comes from Bihar, one of India's poorest states.