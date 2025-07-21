Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tonight resigned from his post with immediate effect citing medical reasons.

He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as vice president of India, effective immediately in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter to the president.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office as the 14th vice president of India in August 2022.

A lawyer by training and former governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar had a prolonged and often confrontational tenure in that state, marked by frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

He regularly flayed the Mamata government on issues ranging from alleged corruption, political violence and politicisation of institutions and universities in West Bengal.

Dhankhar's resignation comes two years before his five-year tenure ends.