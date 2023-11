Ambulance and emergency vehicles are seen on standby near the entrance (R) of the under construction Silkyara tunnel during a rescue operation for trapped workers after a section of the tunnel collapsed, in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Indian rescuers today evacuated seven out of the 41 labourers trapped in the collapsed portion of a tunnel across the Himalayas for 17 days in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, said chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Preparations are on to bring out the remaining trapped workers, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting Dhami.