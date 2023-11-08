Indian states vote in key test for Modi

Two of five Indian states due to elect new legislatures this month began voting yesterday, a big test of Narendra Modi's chances of winning a third term in a national election due by May. More than 160 million people - or about one-sixth of India's total electorate - are eligible to vote in the regional polls being held in four legs until November 30. Votes in all five states will be counted on December 3 and results expected the same day. The elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram states are mainly a contest between BJP and Congress. "We are confident of securing a majority in all states," said Raman Singh, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister of the mineral-rich central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, which voted yesterday along with Mizoram in the northeast. Singh said Modi's weekend decision to extend a free food grains programme by five years will help win more votes.

"BJP faces a challenge but results will prove that people are in no mood to experiment and they trust Modi's stable governance," Singh told Reuters. Opinion polls suggest close fights, particularly in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, two of which are ruled by Congress and one by BJP. "State elections' results before the 2024 polls will showcase the overall public mood" said Sachin Pilot, a senior Congress leader.