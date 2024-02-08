Indian state passes common civil code

Lawmakers in a small Indian state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday approved landmark legislation to unify personal laws across religions, a moved opposed by many minority Muslims.

Approval by the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand makes it the first in the country since independence from Britain in 1947 to implement a Uniform Civil Code, a contentious decades-old BJP promise, months before national elections.

Currently, India's Hindus, Muslims, Christians and other minority groups follow their own personal laws or an optional secular code for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

The move by Uttarakhand banning polygamy and other Muslim practices is expected to pave way for other BJP-ruled states to follow suit despite opposition from leaders of Muslim community. "The Uniform Civil Code will give the right to equality to everyone without any discrimination...We must make history by clearing it," said the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.