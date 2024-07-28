Indian soldier, intruder killed in J&K

A gunfight in Kashmir killed the eleventh Indian soldier to die in the restive Himalayan territory this month, India's military said yesterday.

The military said an armed intruder from bordering Pakistan was also killed in the exchange of fire.

India's military said a group of two or three people crossed the de facto frontier dividing the territory and fired at an army post in Kupwara district "from close proximity". An Indian army soldier succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while another was injured but in stable condition.