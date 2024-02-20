Indian SC overturns earlier result of Chandigarh poll, declares new mayor

India's Supreme Court today overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner and declared defeated his AAP-Congress alliance rival Kuldeep Kumar as the city's new mayor.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, also ordered the prosecution of the Returning Officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his "misdemeanour", after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The apex court made it clear that it was not quashing the entire electoral exercise and restricting itself to only dealing with the wrong-doings in the counting process which led to the invalidation of eight votes cast in Kumar's favour.

The top court said it was evident that Masih made a deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers.

The BJP had won the mayoral poll defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the Returning Officer declared invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, amidst allegations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party had defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post.

Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

The top court had in an earlier hearing on the mayoral poll voiced concerns over horse-trading in Chandigarh.