Indian SC to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA rules

New Delhi dismisses Washington’s concern about its citizenship law as ‘misplaced’

India's Supreme Court yesterday said it will hear a batch of petitions seeking a stay on the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024.

Several petitioners, including the Indian Union Muslim League, moved the apex court after the union government notified the rules, by filing interlocutory stay applications in their pending writ petitions.

A bench, consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the arguments put forth by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the IUML. Sibal asserted that once citizenship is granted to migrant Hindus, it cannot be revoked, thus emphasizing the need for an expedited hearing on the matter.

"We will hear this on Tuesday. There are 190 plus cases. All of them will be heard," CJ Chandrachud said.

Under the Citizenship Amendment Act, "persecuted" Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains who entered India from three of its neighbouring countries till 2014 are eligible to get citizenship.

The rules for implementing CAA were notified on March 12, more than four years after the law was passed by Indian parliament.

Meanwhile, Indian the foreign ministry yesterday said comments by the United States expressing concern about India's implementation of the contentious citizenship law are "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted".

India's move this week sparked sporadic protests, with critics, including Muslims groups and opposition parties, saying the law was discriminatory and undermined the country's secular constitution.

In a statement, the US State Department said it was "concerned" about the notification of the law, citing "respect for religious freedom and equal treatment" as a fundamental democratic principle.

"We are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted," Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for India's Foreign Ministry, said yesterday, in response to the US statement.

"Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted," he added.

There were no grounds for concern about the treatment of minorities, Jaiswal said, adding, "Votebank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress."

The Indian law provides a fast-track for citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who have fled to India from neighbouring countries.

In addition to the United States, the United Nations expressed concern about the law's implementation, which comes ahead of general elections due by May at which Modi will seek a rare third term.