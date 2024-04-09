Indian polls: CEC gets Z-category VIP security in view of potential threats

With India in the midst of national elections, the government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, PTI reported today quoting official sources.

The federal home ministry has entrusted a contingent of nearly 45 paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel protecting Kumar, the sources said.

The armed commandos of CRPF will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said.

The scaling up of the security cover for the CEC, who is a retired bureaucrat, is based on a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

India's nearly two-month long general elections begin on April 19.