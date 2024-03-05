India
AFP, New Delhi
Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:02 AM

Most Viewed

India
SPANISH TOURIST

Indian police hunt more rape suspects

AFP, New Delhi
Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:02 AM

Three Indian men have appeared in court after the gang rape of a Spanish tourist on a motorbike trip with her husband, with police hunting four other suspects, reports said yesterday. The attack took place on Friday night in eastern India in Jharkhand state's Dumka district, where the couple were camping. A total of seven men are accused of carrying out the brutal assault. "We have formed a team to hunt the remaining suspects," police officer Pitamber Singh Kherwar said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

'প্রায় প্রতিদিনই অস্ত্র নিয়ে কলেজে আসতেন শিক্ষক রায়হান শরিফ'

সোমবার ওই শিক্ষকের ছোড়া গুলিতে তৃতীয় বর্ষের এক শিক্ষার্থী আহত হওয়ার পর থেকেই কলেজের শিক্ষক ও শিক্ষার্থীরা তার বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলতে শুরু করেছেন।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

৬ ঘণ্টা পরও নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসেনি চট্টগ্রামে সুগার মিলের আগুন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification