Indian police hunt more rape suspects

Three Indian men have appeared in court after the gang rape of a Spanish tourist on a motorbike trip with her husband, with police hunting four other suspects, reports said yesterday. The attack took place on Friday night in eastern India in Jharkhand state's Dumka district, where the couple were camping. A total of seven men are accused of carrying out the brutal assault. "We have formed a team to hunt the remaining suspects," police officer Pitamber Singh Kherwar said.