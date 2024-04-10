India
Indian PM extends Eid greetings to Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent today, Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion on behalf of the Indian people and the Government of India.

The Indian premier noted that the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr reminds people across the world of the values of compassion, brotherhood, and togetherness.

He hoped for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people worldwide. He also wished for stronger bonds of friendship and camaraderie between India and Bangladesh.

