Indian opposition denounces arrest of Kejriwal

India's opposition parties joined a chorus in denouncing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case of alleged graft yesterday, claiming that it shows how "jittery" the ruling BJP at the centre is with less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition parties also accused the BJP of indulging in "vendetta" politics, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Kejriwal was arrested by anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a now-scrapped liquor policy-inked money laundering case last night.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged BJP is "scared" of the outcome of the upcoming polls and creating all kinds of problems for the opposition out of panic.

He claimed "arrogant" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making false claims of an electoral victory every day and trying to weaken the opposition by indulging in "illegal means" ahead of the polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a "scared dictator" wants to create a dead democracy and the INDIA bloc will give a befitting reply to such designs.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury claimed that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in "panic" over their "impending rejection" by people in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Clearly, Modi and BJP are in panic over people's rejection in the ongoing elections," he added. Yechury said Kejriwal's arrest will only "cement" people's desire to defeat the BJP in the parliamentary polls.

CPI general secretary D Raja claimed BJP's "desperation" before the general election is on full display.

"The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the arrest of then Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren show how jittery BJP is. This harassment is only intended to intimidate the opposition," he charged.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the arrest at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said Kejriwal's arrest "will give birth to a new people's revolution".

"Those who are themselves imprisoned in the fear of defeat, what will they achieve by imprisoning someone else? BJP knows that it will not come to power again and because of this fear, it wants to remove the opposition leaders from the public by any means at the time of elections, arrest is just an excuse," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said Kejriwal's arrest reeks of "political vendetta and growing authoritarianism."

"This act has exposed fears of the ruling party now resorting to desperate measures by manipulating elections even before they are held. History has shown that tyranny never prevails in the face of unified resistance. We will not be intimidated," the former union minister added.