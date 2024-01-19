Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship

The Indian Navy said yesterday it had rescued the crew of a US-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden after an attack by Yemen's Houthi movement as tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade.

Following the attack on US Genco Picardy late on Wednesday, US military said its forces had conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region".

India said it diverted a warship deployed in the region to rescue the 22 crew on board the Genco Picardy, including nine Indians.

The crew were all safe and a fire on board the vessel had been extinguished.

The Houthi said its missiles had made a "direct hit" on the bulk carrier.