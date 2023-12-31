Indian Navy increases surveillance in Arabian Sea after attacks on merchant ships

In the backdrop of recent attacks on two Indian merchant ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, the Indian Navy today said it has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the central and north Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

Destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident, India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance patrolling aircraft has been enhanced to have a complete maritime domain awareness. The Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard towards effective surveillance of India's Exclusive Economic Zone, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The overall situation is being closely monitored by the Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies, the statement added.

The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and central and north Arabian Sea.

The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar, Gujarat, indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to the Indian EEZ.