Indian navy frees second Iranian boat

India's navy said yesterday it had freed an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by Somali pirates, the second in as many days, after the latest attack on Indian Ocean shipping.

The warship INS Sumitra "compelled the safe release" of the 19 Pakistani crew members and the Iranian-flagged Al Naeemi fishing vessel, the spokesman said.

A total of "11 Somali pirates" had taken the crew hostage, the navy said.

Photographs released by navy showed pirates wielding AK-47 rifles standing on boat, and another with a navy helicopter hovering overhead.

Further photographs showed commandos boarding the boat in dark, then standing with rifles over a group of pirates, the men kneeling at their feet with their hands tied behind their backs on the ship's deck.