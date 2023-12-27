Indian navy bolsters Arabian Sea forces

India's navy said it is deploying three warships and reconnaissance aircraft in the Arabian Sea to "maintain a deterrent presence" after a string of recent shipping attacks.

Three guided-missile destroyers as well as P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft were being deployed following "the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea", it said in a statement late Monday.

Washington accused Tehran of carrying out a drone attack on Saturday on the MV Chem Pluto tanker 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, claims Iran's foreign ministry dubbed "worthless".

It was the first time US has openly accused Iran of directly targeting ships since the start of Gaza war.