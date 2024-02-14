India
AFP, New Delhi
Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:20 AM

ARMY KILLINGS

Indian magazine ordered to delete report

An Indian news magazine said yesterday that the government had ordered it to delete an online report that implicated soldiers in torture and killing of civilians in Kashmir.

Rights groups say that restrictions on the press are increasingly common in India and particularly onerous in Kashmir, a restive Himalayan region where India has more than half a million troops permanently stationed.

The Caravan, a news and current affairs monthly, last week published a lengthy report on the deaths of three civilians detained by the army in December after a deadly insurgent attack on troops.

The magazine said yesterday that the information ministry had sent it an order demanding the story be taken down within 24 hours.

"The order's content is confidential," the magazine said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We will be challenging this order."

Caravan did not respond to AFP's request for comment. The information ministry declined to comment.

