Indian Kashmir: Rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood

Indian rescuers yesterday pulled bodies from mud and rubble after the latest deadly flood to crash through a Himalayan village killed at least 60 people and washed away dozens more.

Torrents of water and mud driven by intense rain tore through Chisoti village in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, leaving dozens missing, including Hindu pilgrims who were visiting a shrine. It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

Officials said a large makeshift kitchen in Chisoti, where more than 100 pilgrims were, was completely washed away by what Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported was a sudden "cloudburst" rain storm. Arun Shah, 35, had just completed his pilgrimage with his family when the flood struck. "It was horrifying", he told AFP, speaking by telephone from a hospital in Kishtwar district, where Chisoti is located.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable.

Roads had already been damaged by days of heavy storms in Kishtwar district. The area lies more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) by road from the region's main city Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the spate of disasters in his Independence Day speech in New Delhi on Friday.

"In the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities," he said. "Our sympathies are with the affected people. State governments and the central government are working together with full strength."