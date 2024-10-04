Indian forces kill 28 suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Indian security personnel today killed 28 suspected Maoists in a gun battle in Dantewada district of the heartland state of Chhattisgarh In one of the biggest operations against the ultra-Left outfit.

The gunfight broke out at around 1:00pm in a forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad on Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out on anti-Maoist operation, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

Personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), formed specifically to take on the Maoists, and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Sundarraj said 28 Maoists were gunned down in the encounter.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai earlier said around 30 Maoists were killed in the gun battle.

With today's encounter, 185 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said. End