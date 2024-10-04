Indian forces kill 14 suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Fourteen suspected Maoists were killed today in a gun battle with Indian security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 1:00pm in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The bodies of 14 Maoists, along with a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), have been recovered from the encounter spot so far, the official said.

Intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides is still underway in the area, the IG said.

At least 171 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate battles in Bastar region so far this year, according to police.