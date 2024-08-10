Indian FM visits Maldives amid tense ties

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar yesterday began a three-day visit to the Maldives since Male expelled dozens of Indian soldiers and shifted towards China.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Indian Ocean archipelago was a key part of New Delhi's "neighbourhood first" and maritime security policies.

Known as a luxury holiday destination with pristine white beaches and secluded resorts, the atoll nation has also become a geopolitical hotspot in the Indian Ocean.

India is suspicious of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean, including in Sri Lanka as well as the Maldives, which signed a military assistance pact with Beijing in March.