Indian external affairs minister calls on PM

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, conference venue, yesterday morning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual and global interests.

Later, Secretary of the State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Cameron paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at the same venue.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Masud Bin Momen, were present, among others.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived in Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Hasina is scheduled to reach Dhaka tomorrow.