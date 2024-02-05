Indian embassy staffer arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Indian embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was arrested in Meerut.

The arrested individual, identified as Satendra Siwal, was working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs. The operation unfolded as ATS received intelligence from confidential sources suggesting that ISI handlers were luring Indian Ministry of External Affairs employees, offering financial incentives in exchange for sensitive information related to the Indian Army.

The information being exchanged posed a grave threat to India's internal and external security, the agency said.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, was identified as a key player in this espionage network. He was allegedly extracting confidential documents by exploiting his position within the embassy in Moscow.

During questioning, he reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers, eventually confessing to his involvement in spy activities.