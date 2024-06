Security personnel stand guard at an election vote counting station in New Delhi on June 4, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

India's election commission began tallying on Tuesday the 642 million votes cast in just-concluded elections, an AFP reporter at a counting centre said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tipped to win.

In past years, key trends in the vote have been clear by mid-afternoon, with losers conceding defeat even though full and final results may only come late on Tuesday night.