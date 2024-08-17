Indian doctors step up protests Call for work stoppage

Indian doctors stepped up nationwide protests and strikes yesterday after the rape and murder of a colleague, a brutal killing that has focused outrage on the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old's bloodied body on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata sparked nationwide protests.

In Kolkata, hundreds of doctors and other healthcare workers gathered demanding action, with protests also held yesterday in the capital New Delhi, and Nangpur in Maharashtra state.

"We want justice", doctors chanted in Kolkata, waving handwritten signs that read: "No safety, no service!" The Indian Medical Association has called for a "nationwide withdrawal of services" for 24 hours starting today, with suspension of all medical procedures at private hospitals.