Indian boy killed in ritual sacrifice

Five people were arrested in India for the killing of a seven-year-old boy in an alleged ritual sacrifice aimed at bringing good fortune to a public school, police said yesterday.

The victim was found dead in his bed on Sunday night at the hostel where he lived in the city of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Instead of alerting authorities, school director Dinesh Baghel hid the body in trunk of his car.

A police officer said that the boy was killed before a black magic ceremony conducted by Baghel's father. "The boy was meant to be taken to an altar as part of a ritual, but got killed before the ceremony could be completed," he said.