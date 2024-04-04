Indian Air Force plans to activate emergency landing on highways

The Indian Air Force today said it plans to activate Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on highways across the country.

As part of the ongoing exercise "Gagan Shakti-24," the Indian Air Force aircraft recently operated from the Emergency Landing Facility in the northern sector in Kashmir valley when a large number of troops were airlifted and subsequently air landed utilising Chinook, Mi-17 V5 and ALH Mk-III helicopters by night, reports our New Delhi correspondent citing a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry.

"The IAF also plans to practice similar drills in coordination with administration of state governments for activation of ELFs in other sectors," it added.

The statement said the capability to operate by night at stretches of highways and the capability to transfer troops from such surfaces will greatly enhance the operational capabilities of Indian armed forces.

Various IAF fixed and rotary wing platforms will carry out coordinated landing and operations at these ELF, requiring good planning and coordination with civil administration, according to the statement.

"ELF operations provide an opportunity for IAF aircraft to undertake operations from such restricted landing surfaces while also being able to undertake humanitarian assistance in disaster relief operations during times of natural calamities to provide succor and relief," according to the Ministry.