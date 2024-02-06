India won’t aid Canada till evidence shared

India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published yesterday.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities," High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

"Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities."

On September last year, Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of the Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June, dealing a further blow to diplomatic ties between the countries.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb.