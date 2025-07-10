India wary of Sino-Pak-Bangla ‘convergence’

India’s chief of defence staff says it may impact internal stability

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan yesterday cautioned against "a possible convergence of interests" among Bangladesh, China and Pakistan, saying it may have implications for India's internal stability and security.

Speaking at an event hosted by the private think-tank Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, Gen Chauhan said, "There is a possible convergence of interest we can talk about among China, Pakistan and Bangladesh that may have implications for India's stability and security dynamics."

He said the economic distress in countries across the Indian Ocean region has allowed "outside powers" to leverage their influence, which could create vulnerabilities for India.

During his speech, Gen Chauhan also spoke about the May 7–10 military conflict between India and Pakistan, describing it as potentially the first time two nuclear-armed nations directly engaged in combat.

"So, Operation Sindoor, in that manner, is slightly unique in itself, and it may hold lessons not only for the subcontinent, but for the entire world," he said.