India vows to free its ex-navy personnel

India's foreign minister yesterday said the country would "make all efforts" to secure the release of eight ex-navy personnel sentenced to death by a court in Qatar, reportedly for spying for Israel. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had met the families of the detained Indians and told them the government "attaches the highest importance" to their case. Indian media report the eight -- among them former high-ranking and decorated officers, including captains who once commanded warships -- were arrested in Doha in August 2022. In a post on social media, Jaishankar said that he fully shared "the concerns and pain of the families", and that the "government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release". Qatar has not commented on the case and the charges have not been made public. India's navy chief told reporters yesterday that "every effort" was being made by the government to "get relief for our personnel". The sentences were only revealed last week when India's foreign ministry said it was "shocked" at the case. The eight men were employees of Al Dahra, a Gulf-based company that offers "complete support solutions" to the aerospace, security and defence sectors. The Hindu reported the men were spying for a "third country", while Times of India has said that "various reports claimed they were accused of spying for Israel".