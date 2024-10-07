India
India villagers kill last wolf from man-eating pack

Villagers in India have beaten to death a wolf believed to be the last of a six-member pack that killed nine people, eight of them children, wildlife officials said yesterday.

The grey wolves sparked hysteria among residents in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, where the animals were said to have attacked more than 40 people.

More than 150 armed personnel and dozens of forestry officials were deployed to capture the wolves last month.  Five of the animals were trapped, with drones and surveillance cameras suggesting only one remained free.

