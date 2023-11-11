India, USA exchange views on Bangladesh

India and the US yesterday discussed the recent political developments in Bangladesh ahead of the national polls at a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

"We shared our perspectives very clearly on Bangladesh. We shared very clearly how we look at situations in different parts of the world, including Bangladesh, with the US side during discussions," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a special media briefing.

The media briefing followed annual "two-plus-two" talks between visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The talks between India and the US aim to boost defence cooperation and align the policy objectives of the two countries.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the last two national elections, the US is calling for a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh, a country considered strategically important under US's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

After imposing sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its officials in December 2021, the US in May this year announced a visa policy aiming at anyone who might undermine the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, India, a traditionally close ally of Bangladesh, has deepened bilateral ties through connectivity and energy projects over the last decade. However, it has refused to comment on Bangladesh politics in recent times.

Asked if recent political developments and the upcoming election in Bangladesh were among the issues discussed in the dialogue, Kwatra said, "It is not our (India) space to comment on the policy of a third country...the election in Bangladesh is their internal matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future".

"We, as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, respect the democratic process there and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation," he added.