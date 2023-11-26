India tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers

Members of the National Disaster Response Force enter a tunnel where workers have been trapped after it collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. Photo: Reuters

The ordeal of the 41 labourers, who are trapped in a tunnel in the Himalayas in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand for nearly two weeks, continued today as rescuers shifted their focus to vertical drilling after a series of rapid advances in horizontal drilling concrete ran into metal rods and the drilling machine broke.

Only 14 metres of earth and rock had separated the labourers, who got trapped after a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, from the rescuers when the horizontal drilling had to be abandoned.

The two-kilometre section of the tunnel in the state's Uttarkashi district, with completed concrete work ensuring the safety of the workers, is the focus of the rescue efforts, an official statement said this evening, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The auger drilling horizontally, which had started on November 22, was halted due to metallic object (Lattice girder rib) being encountered in front of the pipe and the pipe could not be inserted further.

The pulling back of the auger was initiated but the auger joints got broken. Thereafter, manual cutting of auger in small pieces by gas cutters and taking out of the same from inside the pipe (800 mm) was adopted before the auger was pulled out today.

As the focus shifted to vertical drilling, the operation began early this morning and work on 40 metres has been completed, the statement said.

The multi-agency rescue operation had initially opted for insertion of a 900 mm pipe through the debris but safety concerns led to the exploration of multiple rescue options simultaneously.

The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labours with available electricity, food and water supply.

The timelines for rescue are subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies, according to the official statement.