India
AFP, New Delhi
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

India

India threatens to expel French journalist

AFP, New Delhi
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:30 AM

A French journalist said yesterday she was facing expulsion from India after two decades for what authorities have termed "malicious and critical" reportage, days before a state visit by President Emmanuel Macron.

Critics say that press freedom in the world's biggest democracy is increasingly under attack, with journalists who touch on sensitive topics often subjected to government rebuke.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The latest is Vanessa Dougnac, a contributor to several French-language publications including the weekly magazine Le Point, who has been based in India for 22 years.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

২ মাসে আ. লীগের অন্তঃকোন্দলে নিহত ১৫ জন, এখন দলটি কী করবে?

গত দুই মাসে এই কোন্দলকে কেন্দ্র ‍করে প্রাণহানির ঘটনাও ঘটেছে। আওয়ামী লীগে দলীয় কোন্দলের কারণ কী? জানাবো আজকের স্টার নিউজপ্লাসে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৬৯ দিন কারাভোগের পর মুক্তি পেলেন শ্রমিক নেতা বাবুল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification