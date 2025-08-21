India tables bill to remove ministers jailed for 30 days

Opposition calls move draconian

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, proposing automatic removal of a prime minister, chief minister, or any other minister if they remain in jail for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

The bill seeks to amend Article 75 of the Indian Constitution, which outlines the powers and responsibilities of the Council of Ministers.

According to the draft, "A Minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence… punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the 31st day after being taken in such custody."

Amit Shah said the legislation will be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further examination. If enacted, it would ensure that any minister or chief minister held in custody for 30 days on charges carrying at least five years' jail time would automatically lose office from the 31st day.

Currently, the Constitution has no provision for removing a prime minister or minister facing serious criminal charges.

The bill sparked fierce protests in the Lok Sabha, with opposition MPs tearing copies of the draft and throwing them towards the home minister.

Outside parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, a member of Lok Sabha, called the proposal "draconian". "It goes against everything our democracy and Constitution stand for," she said, warning that it would allow governments to arbitrarily remove rivals by filing cases against them.

"They can slap any kind of case on a chief minister, have him or her arrested for 30 days…. Their plan is out in the open for everyone to see. It is absolutely wrong, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and very unfortunate," she said.

Another Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari also described the bill as "destructive for the basic structure of the Constitution", stressing that "the Indian Constitution says one is innocent until proven guilty".

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby said the move was a direct "assault" on democracy and federalism.

In a post on X, he alleged the bill "exposes the neo-fascist characteristics" of the Narendra Modi government and vowed to oppose it "tooth and nail".